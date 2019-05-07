Report: Red Wings could sign Finnish defenseman Oliwer Kaski

DETROIT - Oliwer Kaski's new team is the "legendary Detroit Red Wings," according to a Finnish media report.

Kaski, 23, has been tearing it up in SM-liiga, or the Finnish Elite League, Finland's top pro hockey league. The defenseman scored 19 goals and 32 assists for 51 points in 59 games played this season with the Lahti Pelicans.

Again, he is a defenseman (righthanded), putting up forward-like numbers in Finland's top league. He was undrafted by NHL teams, and now they're lining up for him.

Kaski spent a season at Western Michigan University, where he put up 12 points in 31 games played. He went back to Europe after just one season, but perhaps his time in Michigan was enough for the Red Wings to have a better chance at landing him as a free agent. He wasn't turning any heads until this past season.

The report from Ilta-Sanomat points out Kaski would become the fourth Finnish player in Detroit's history behind Valtteri Filppula, Ville Leino and Teemu Pulkkinen. Those aren't exactly the most exciting players in Detroit's history. In fact, two of them can be considered total busts. But Filppula is still playing for the New York Islanders and an effective two-way center.

Anyway, if this becomes official it would be Steve Yzerman's first signing as Red Wings general manager. Kaski could add to Detroit's defense right away.

