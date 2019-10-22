Report: Red Wings place D Jonathan Ericsson on waivers

Jonathan Ericsson of the Detroit Red Wings looks on during a stoppage in play against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on October 7, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Veteran defenseman Jonathan Ericsson hit the waiver wires today, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

Ericsson, 35, has been on the Detroit Red Wings' injured reserve list and has not appeared in a game this season. He is in the final year of a six-year contract with the Red Wings.

The native of Sweden was a 9th-round draft pick by Detroit back in 2002. In 662 career NHL games, all with the Red Wings, Ericsson has compiled 27 goals and 98 assists. He appeared in 52 games this past season (3G, 2A and a -10 rating).

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman apparently is looking to dump the defenseman sooner than later. How likely is it that someone picks him up on waivers? Unclear.

Either way, the move by Yzerman means Ericsson is probably done with the Red Wings.

