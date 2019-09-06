Report: Pierre McGuire no longer on NBC Sports' top NHL coverage team

Pierre McGuire laughs after having a close call with a puck during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Consol Energy Center on December 8, 2010 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Pierre McGuire will not be in the starting lineup this season for NBC Sports' coverage of NHL games.

That's according to The Athletic's Rick Carpiniello, who tweeted earlier this week:

"Per impeccable source, Pierre McGuire has been removed from NBC Sports' No. 1 hockey team, to be replaced by Brian Boucher."

Carpiniello said McGuire will still work NHL games for NBC, but Brian Boucher will replace him on the No. 1 hockey broadcast team.

"Identical to last year, we will begin the season with Doc, Eddie and Brian working the early Wednesday Night Hockey game, with Pierre anchoring the late game of the doubleheader," reads a statement from NBC Sports to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal.

McGuire, 58, joined NBC Sports after the network acquired NHL games in 2006. Before that he worked for Canadian broadcasting network TSN.

McGuire started out as a coach at Hobart College, then became an assistant coach in the NHL for Pittsburgh and Hartford. He was briefly head coach of the Hartford Whalers in 1994.

