Day 2 update from Michigan native officiating hockey at PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games

Michigan native Melissa Szkola is in PyeongChang where she will be officiating ice hockey during these 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

She sent this update Friday, her second day in South Korea:

"Here we are day two. Today we spent the day in meetings and getting to know the facilities. This is an absolutely beautiful arena and the rink is great! We even found a pop-up McDonald’s. The energy here is amazing and the people have been so wonderful!"

