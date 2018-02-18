Michigan native officiating hockey at PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games visits Coffee Street

Michigan native Melissa Szkola is in PyeongChang where she will be officiating ice hockey during the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

She has been sharing updates about her time in South Korea:

For the coffee lovers out there...Gangneung-si in Gangwon-do is the first local district in Korea to host a coffee festival and support coffee artisans, as well has promote development of coffee-related contents such as coffee museum, coffee street, coffee factory, barista academy, etc. With almost all coffee shops in the area roasting their own coffee beans, Gangneung-si is well-recognized as the "city of coffee."

We even found a Starbucks and had to check it out to see how similar it is to an American Starbucks. They offered many of the same drinks and treats, but a lot of different options as well.

All the coffee shops on Coffee Street have multiple floors overlooking the Sea of Japan. They are beautiful places with a unique character to each of them. It was fun to check them all out and try the different coffee varieties.

She also sent photos:

Here's an interview with Szkola before she left for South Korea:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.