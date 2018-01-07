Nathan Chen wins 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Nathan Chen, of Salt Lake Figure Skating, won Friday at the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California.

Chen won both segments of the competition at SAP Center and ended with an overall score of 315.23 points. He landed five quadruple jumps, including two in combination.

“It’s been a fun journey since 2002. This is exactly where I wanted to be; this is all that I dreamed of. I’m really happy that I took all the right steps. I put the work in to get myself to where I am now," Chen said. "It’s all happening so fast. It seems like it was yesterday that I first stepped onto the ice. I still need time to wrap my head around everything, but I’m so happy with everything that’s already happened."

Ross Miner, SC of Boston, won the silver medal and finished with the second-best free skate of the night and 274.51 points overall. Miner is a four-time U.S. medalist. He won a silver medal in 2013.

Vincent Zhou, SC of San Francisco, won the bronze medal with 273.83 points. He was the silver medalist in 2017. Adam Rippon, SC of New York, placed fourth with a score of 268.34.

Competition began Saturday with the pairs free skate, where Alexa Scimeca-Knierim (DuPage FSC) and Christopher Knierim (Broadmoor SC) earned their second U.S. pairs title since their first in 2015. They won the free skate and finished with an overall score of 206.60 points.

Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea, Southwest Florida FSC, the 2016 U.S. champions, earned the silver medal with 200.80 points.

They finished second in both segments of the event. Kayne was recovering from a 2017 knee surgery that caused the pair to miss most of the season.

The second-year team of Deanna Stellato and Nathan Bartolomay, Southwest Florida FSC, who received the pewter medal in 2017, earned the bronze medal with 197.65 points.

Ashley Cain, SC of New York, and Timothy LeDuc, Los Angeles FSC, won the pewter medal with 187.14 points.



