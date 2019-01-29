Opinion: No, the Detroit Pistons shouldn't tank on purpose

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 12: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons talks to head coach Dwane Casey during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 12, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter…

DETROIT - Let me start by saying this: I feel you, Detroit. We work hard. We endure brutal winters and short summers.

We deserve better sports entertainment. I think we can all agree on that.

Here’s where we disagree: TANKING.

The cries are growing louder, most recently, from Detroit Pistons fans who want to throw away the rest of the NBA season and tank. No. Stop it.

Zion Williams is terrific. He’s NBA ready NOW -- but he’s not coming to Detroit by virtue of losing more games.

You see -- the idea of tanking is flawed. Besides, five other NBA teams are already beating us in that department.

So, let me get this straight. You want our teams to lose on PURPOSE? Let’s think about this. Would you ever go to work and purposely not try your best? (Okay, maybe SOME of you would.)

Would you encourage your kids to go out, play hard but NOT win? How do you expect professional athletes who get paid millions of dollars to give a great effort, but not their best effort?

Think about what we’re asking.

At what cost are you willing to do it? How long are you willing to suffer for that superstar you think you’re going to be able to get in a world where superstar athletes now get to choose where they want to be no matter what their contract says?

There are so many variables at play for tanking to actually work. Personally, I don’t believe there’s a modern-day example of successful tanking.

I know, you’re going to say “Trust The Process! Look at the Philadelphia 76ers!” Let’s look! This might be Joel Embiid’s first injury-free season. Ben Simmons can’t shoot in a shooting league. Oh, and Markelle Fultz. Need I say more?

Having a top 3 pick is great – if you know what to do with it. I know Pistons fans don’t need to be reminded about the 2003 draft. Oops, did I just remind you? Sorry.

So are we supposed to believe that Brett Brown who’s coached a team into tanking is all of a sudden supposed to coach a team to a championship? How long before Simmons and Embiid grow restless and decide they’re off to the next place they think can win a championship?

The rise of Milwaukee, Boston and Toronto is already a threat to “The Process.”

I suppose you’re going to say Cleveland and LeBron James next? Let’s not forget – LeBron James left before winning a championship in Cleveland. Oh, and the Cavs weren’t winning with Kyrie Irving either.

Ask the Phoenix Suns how tanking is going for them.

Rather than give up on winning – how about we improve our scouting, player development and analytics?

Here’s the thing: When I go watch my local teams I want to be entertained.

I can’t be entertained by a team purposely trying to lose or extending our star player’s injury absence. I want to cheer. How do you cheer for your team to lose?

The Pistons are currently the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference. I want them to sneak in the playoffs and upset the top seed like the Warriors did the Mavs in 2007. (Yes, there was a time when the Warriors weren’t dominating the league).

That’s a much more entertaining chapter in NBA history than years of losing to get a top three pick without a guarantee of winning anything after that.

Perhaps you can make an argument for the other three major sports… but for me -- if you’re not entertained by the sport itself and appreciate the effort of your team trying to win the game – maybe you’re not a fan after all.

