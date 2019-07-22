Ouch: NFL writer predicts Detroit Lions to finish in last place

DETROIT - Could the Detroit Lions actually be worse than last year? At least one writer thinks so.

USA Today NFL writer Nate Davis released his annual season predictions on Monday morning. He picked the Chargers to win the Super Bowl and the Vikings to win the NFC North.

The Detroit Lions? Tied for the worst record in the league at 3-13. Ouch.

"Difficult to envision coach Matt Patricia improving on his 6-10 debut. Four of their eight home dates come against 2018 playoff outfits — a figure that doesn't include the Packers or Vikings. Two West Coast trips in season's first half unlikely to help, either," Davis wrote.

For what it's worth, Davis picked the Lions to go 6-10 last year. They did.

The Lions do face a tough schedule, taking on the Cardinals, Chargers, Eagles, Chiefs, Packers and Vikings to start the season. But the team spent in free agency and is expecting to improve on their 6-10 record.

It's about that time ... my annual NFL record projections for all 32 teams: https://t.co/kSsiMbTMCH pic.twitter.com/y6hyWWyxc5 — Nate Davis (@ByNateDavis) July 22, 2019

