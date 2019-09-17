Police: Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez's arrest linked to sexual relationship with teenage girl

Felipe Vazquez #73 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the ninth inning during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on September 6, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez has been arrested on charges involving computer pornography and a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl, according to Pittsburgh NBC affiliate WPXI.

Vazquez, 28, was arrested Tuesday by authorities from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, WPXI reports.

Officials began investigating Vazquez after learning that he had had a reported sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl who lives in Lee County, Florida, WPXI reports.

Authorities said Vazquez continued to have a relationship with the now-15-year-old girl through text messages, WPXI reports. Officials said she received a sexually explicit video from Vazquez in July.

WPXI reports a search warrant was served Tuesday at Vazquez's apartment in Pittsburgh. Several devices were seized and he was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, according to authorities.

He is charged with computer pornography -- solicitation of a child and providing obscene materials to minors, officials said.

