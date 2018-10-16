Predict the 2018-19 NBA season: Who wins the title? MVP?

Who you got?
That's what we're asking as the 2018-19 NBA season tips off with two games, including one featuring LeBron James in Lakers purple and gold. The Detroit Pistons start their season tomorrow night at home against the Brooklyn Nets.
Help us predict the season by answering the eight questions below, and post your thoughts on the Pistons season in the comments. Here's our predictions:
NBA Champs: Golden State Warriors
Eastern Conference champs: Boston Celtics
Western Conference champs: GSW
MVP: Gianns Antetokounmpo
Pistons wins: 44
Does Detroit make the playoffs? Yes
Do Lebron and the Lakers make the playoffs? Yes
Rookie of the Year: Tre Young
