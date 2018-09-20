Rasmussen scores OT winner as Red Wings top Penguins, 3-2, in preseason

Michael Rasmussen poses for a portrait after being selected ninth overall by the Detroit Red Wings during the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Michael Rasmussen was the preseason hero Wednesday night when he scored in overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings over the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2.

Detroit got goals from defenseman Trevor Hamilton and Jussi Jokinen, who is on a professional tryout with the team.

The Penguins were sitting all of their top players including Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin for this first preseason game. The Red Wings showcased a very youthful lineup with Dylan Larkin leading the charge.

Defenseman Dennis Cholowski registered two assists on the way to the win. He hit the post in overtime, ultimately leading to Rasmussen's goal.

Here's the rest of the Red Wings' preseason schedule:

Sept. 22 -- 7 p.m. against the Boston Bruins in Detroit

Sept. 23 -- 3 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh

Sept. 25 -- 8:30 p.m. against Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago

Sept. 26 -- 7 p.m. against Boston Bruins in Boston

Sept. 28 -- 7:30 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto

Sept. 29 -- 7 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Detroit

