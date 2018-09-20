Rasmussen scores OT winner as Red Wings top Penguins, 3-2, in preseason

DETROIT - Michael Rasmussen was the preseason hero Wednesday night when he scored in overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings over the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2.
Detroit got goals from defenseman Trevor Hamilton and Jussi Jokinen, who is on a professional tryout with the team.
The Penguins were sitting all of their top players including Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin for this first preseason game. The Red Wings showcased a very youthful lineup with Dylan Larkin leading the charge.
Defenseman Dennis Cholowski registered two assists on the way to the win. He hit the post in overtime, ultimately leading to Rasmussen's goal.
Rasmussen.
Overtime.
Game-Winner.
😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/jNoGD3fMjJ — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 20, 2018
Here's the rest of the Red Wings' preseason schedule:
- Sept. 22 -- 7 p.m. against the Boston Bruins in Detroit
- Sept. 23 -- 3 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh
- Sept. 25 -- 8:30 p.m. against Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago
- Sept. 26 -- 7 p.m. against Boston Bruins in Boston
- Sept. 28 -- 7:30 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto
- Sept. 29 -- 7 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Detroit
