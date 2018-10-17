Red Wings claim forward Jacob de la Rose off waivers from Montreal

Jacob de la Rose of the Montreal Canadiens stretches during the warm-up prior to the NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at the Bell Centre on January 7, 2018 in Montreal. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings have claimed forward Jacob de la Rose off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens.

De la Rose, 23, was the 34th overall draft pick in 2013. The Swedish winger appeared in 119 games for Montreal over the past five seasons, but never was able to secure a tenured spot in the lineup.

He brings size (6-foot-3, 216 pounds) to Detroit's lineup. He scored 4 goals and 8 assists in 55 games this past season. He suffered a cardiac episode two weeks ago and hasn't played a game yet this season.

However, he was cleared to resume on-ice sessions by Montreal's team doctors. His status at this point is unclear, but the Red Wings appear optimistic that he'll add something positive to the lineup.

The Red Wings (0-4-2) are still seeking their first win of the season. They just lost to the Canadiens, 7-3, on Monday.

Meanwhile, Red Wings forward Evgeny Svechnikov, who was injured in preseason, recently underwent knee surgery and is expected to be out of commission for five to six months, the team announced Tuesday. It's probably no coincidence that the Red Wings plucked de la Rose off waivers the next day.

