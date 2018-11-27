Red Wings cool off, go 1-2-1 against top Eastern Conference teams

The Washington Capitals celebrate after scoring against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Capital One Arena on November 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings entered a stretch of four games in six days against top Eastern Conference teams with a hot 9-2 record in their previous 11 games.

Here's what happened in those four games:

Nov. 21 -- 3-2 overtime win over the Boston Bruins

over the Boston Bruins Nov. 23 -- 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals

to the Washington Capitals Nov. 24 -- 3-2 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres

to the Buffalo Sabres Nov. 26 -- 7-5 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets

And that brings the cooled-off Red Wings to a 10-11-3 record worth 23 points. They are 4 points out of the Eastern Conference's 2nd Wild Card playoff spot.

Here's a look at the Atlantic Division standings:

Team GP W L OTL SOL Pts GF GA Tampa Bay Lightning 24 17 6 1 0 35 92 68 Buffalo Sabres 24 16 6 2 0 34 76 66 Toronto Maple Leafs 25 17 8 0 0 34 88 64 Boston Bruins 24 13 7 4 0 30 67 59 Montreal Canadiens 24 11 8 5 0 27 76 81 Detroit Red Wings 24 10 11 1 2 23 68 80 Florida Panthers 22 9 9 2 2 22 73 81 Ottawa Senators 24 9 12 3 0 21 85 104

Detroit has a lot of work to do for a shot at one of those top three spots in the Atlantic. Basically, it's not going to happen unless several teams suddenly fall down.

Athanasiou, Mantha are scoring

The good news for Detroit is two of the team's offensive weapons are starting to find the back of the net. Andreas Athanasiou scored two goals against the Bruins and another goal against the Capitals. He could be a huge difference maker for Detroit if he can pot goals on a more regular basis. He now has 10 goals on the season.

The same can be said for Anthony Mantha, who scored two goals against the Blue Jackets and a goal against the Sabres. He now has 9 goals on the season.

Here's what's coming up on the Red Wings schedule:

Wednesday -- 7 p.m. vs. St. Louis Blues

Saturday -- 7 p.m. at Boston Bruins

Sunday -- 7 p.m. vs. Colorado Avalanche

This hockey newsletter is authored by Dave Bartkowiak Jr. He can be contacted at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com or on Twitter @DaveBartko.

