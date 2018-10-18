Red Wings fans, Joe Louis Arena seats now on sale for $50

Seats inside Joe Louis Arena after it closed in 2017. (WDIV)

DETROIT - This could be your last chance to get a piece of history from the shuttered Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.

The iconic red seats are being sold for $50, but this sale will last for just the next two weeks.

To purchase seats, go to TheJoeSeats.com.

Other Joe Louis Arena memorabilia will be sold on Tuesday, Oct. 23 via a one-day online auction. The auction starts at 8 a.m.You'll be able to bid on artwork, signage, iconic red railings from the riverfront entrance, billboards, lighting and locker room fixtures.

The arena was home to the Detroit Red Wings from 1979 to 2017.

