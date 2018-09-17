Red Wings open preseason this week against Penguins

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings will open the 2018 preseason on Wednesday when they play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena.
GAME TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: FSDT, NHL
Here's at look the rest of Detroit's preseason schedule:
- Sept. 20 -- 7:30 p.m. against the Chicago Blackhawks in Detroit
- Sept. 22 -- 7 p.m. against the Boston Bruins in Detroit
- Sept. 23 -- 3 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh
- Sept. 25 -- 8:30 p.m. against Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago
- Sept. 26 -- 7 p.m. against Boston Bruins in Boston
- Sept. 28 -- 7:30 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto
- Sept. 29 -- 7 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Detroit
More Red Wings headlines:
- With Zetterberg done, should Red Wings name new captain now?
- A look back at Henrik Zetterberg's Hall of Fame-worthy career
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.