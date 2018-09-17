Red Wings open preseason this week against Penguins

Andreas Athanasiou of the Detroit Red Wings tries to control the puck in front of Brian Dumoulin of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory…

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings will open the 2018 preseason on Wednesday when they play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena.

GAME TIME: 7:30 p.m.

TV: FSDT, NHL

Here's at look the rest of Detroit's preseason schedule:

Sept. 20 -- 7:30 p.m. against the Chicago Blackhawks in Detroit

Sept. 22 -- 7 p.m. against the Boston Bruins in Detroit

Sept. 23 -- 3 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh

Sept. 25 -- 8:30 p.m. against Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago

Sept. 26 -- 7 p.m. against Boston Bruins in Boston

Sept. 28 -- 7:30 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto

Sept. 29 -- 7 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Detroit

More Red Wings headlines:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.