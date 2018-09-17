Sports

Red Wings open preseason this week against Penguins

Penguins, Blackhawks, Bruins, Maple Leafs visit Detroit for preseason games

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Andreas Athanasiou of the Detroit Red Wings tries to control the puck in front of Brian Dumoulin of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory…

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings will open the 2018 preseason on Wednesday when they play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. 

GAME TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: FSDT, NHL

Here's at look the rest of Detroit's preseason schedule: 

  • Sept. 20 -- 7:30 p.m. against the Chicago Blackhawks in Detroit
  • Sept. 22 -- 7 p.m. against the Boston Bruins in Detroit
  • Sept. 23 -- 3 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh
  • Sept. 25 -- 8:30 p.m. against Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago
  • Sept. 26 -- 7 p.m. against Boston Bruins in Boston
  • Sept. 28 -- 7:30 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto
  • Sept. 29 -- 7 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Detroit 

