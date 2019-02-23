Red Wings recall Filip Zadina, return Harri Sateri

Filip Zadina #11 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Chicago Blackhawks during a pre season game at Little Caesars Arena on September 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - On Saturday the Detroit Red Wings recalled right wing Filip Zadina from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins and assigned goaltender Harri Sateri to the Griffins.

Zadina, 19, was the Red Wings’ first-round pick (sixth overall) at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He has appeared in 45 games with the Griffins this season and has 31 points (15-16-31), ranking third on the team in goals, fourth in points and tied for 15th among all AHL rookies in points as the second-youngest player in the league.

Zadina’s offense has picked up of late, with points in each of his last seven games and in nine of his last 10, totaling 11 points (5-6-11), a plus-eight rating and 34 shots on goal in that stretch.

He has also recorded four two-goal games this season and recently set a Griffins franchise record for quickest overtime goal after scoring just eight seconds into the extra session on Feb. 16 vs. San Antonio.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound forward spent the 2017-18 season with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, totaling 82 points (44-38-82) in 57 games to place seventh overall in league scoring.

He also led QMJHL rookies in scoring and earned a spot on the QMJHL First All-Star Team and All-Rookie Team, while winning the Mike Bossy Trophy as the league’s best professional prospect. Zadina also tied for the Halifax lead in playoff scoring by collecting 12 points (5-7-12) in nine games.

On the international circuit, the Pardubice, Czech Republic, native represented his country at the 2018 and 2019 IIHF World Junior Championships.

At the 2018 tournament, Zadina led the Czechs with seven goals and eight points in seven games, earning a spot on the WJC All-Star Team. He previously won a gold medal with the Czech Republic at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament after posting a tournament-best seven points (5-2-7) in four games.

Zadina received his first taste of professional action between 2015-17, picking up two points (1-1-2) over 27 games for HC Pardubice in the top Czech league.

Sateri was signed by the Red Wings as a free agent on July 1, 2018 and has appeared in 30 games with the Griffins, posting an 18-9-3 record, 2.79 goals-against average and 0.902 save percentage.

The 29-year-old recently compiled a season-best five-game win streak from Jan. 12-31, which has helped the Griffins climb to the top of the Western Conference standings, where they currently rank in first with a 30-16-4-4 record. Sateri has played in 188 AHL games from 2010-19 with the Worcester Sharks, Springfield Falcons and Griffins, compiling an 80-86-6 record, 2.78 goals-against average, 0.906 save percentage and eight shutouts.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound netminder received his first taste of NHL action in 2017-18, logging nine appearances with the Florida Panthers, registering a 4-4-0 record, 2.92 goals-against average and 0.911 save percentage.

Originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Sateri is a veteran of 11 professional seasons, including two seasons with Tappara Tampere in Finland’s SM-Liiga and three years in the Kontinental Hockey League with Vityaz Podolsk.

The Toijala, Finland, native has backstopped his country at the 2017 and 2018 IIHF World Championships, most recently sporting a 1.41 goals-against average and 0.939 save percentage in five games in 2018.

He also represented Finland at the 2009 IIHF World Junior Championship.

