Reports: Red Wings trade Tomas Tatar to Vegas Golden Knights

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings have traded forward Tomas Tatar to the Vegas Golden Knights, per reports.

In exchange, the Red Wings will receive a 1st, 2nd and 3rd-round pick, according to TSN. The 1st-round pick is for 2018, the 2nd-round pick is for 2019 and the 3rd-round pick is for 2021.

The Red Wings re-signed Tatar, 27, to a four-year contract this past summer. He has 16 goals and 12 assists in 62 games played with the Red Wings this season.

The Red Wings selected Tatar at 60th overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

