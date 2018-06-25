Red Wings TV announcer Ken Daniels creates Jamie Daniels Foundation to fight opioid abuse

DETROIT - After losing his 23-year-old son Jamie to an overdose in 2016, television voice of the Detroit Red Wings Ken Daniels is teaming up with the Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation to fight opioid abuse.

With financial assistance from CHMF, Daniels and his family established the Jamie Daniels Foundation, which, according to the foundation's website, supports individuals and families who are struggling with addiction by providing the education, resources, professional guidance and financial support they need to make recovery possible.

We are proud to partner with Red Wings announcer Ken Daniels and the Jamie Daniels Foundation in an effort to battle opioid addiction. Today we have Ken with us today to share Jamie’s story! pic.twitter.com/F0K6UPDA89 — Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation (@CHMFoundation) June 25, 2018

Daniels, as well as representatives from CHMF, made an official announcement of their partnership at 10 a.m. Monday at the Fisher Building lobby -- 3011 W. Grand Blvd.

The foundation will receive help from CHMF in the form of fund development, financial management and creating awareness of the opioid epidemic.

Resources gathered by the partnership will be given to the foundation to be used with a main focus area of mental health.

