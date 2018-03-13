Report: Detroit Lions to sign ex-Giants linebacker Devon Kennard to 3-year-deal

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 01: Outside linebacker Devon Kennard #59 of the New York Giants reacts after sacking quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins (not pictured) while tackle Morgan Moses #76 of the Washington Redskins looks…

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions have added a linebacker ahead of the NFL's free agency period.

According to Peter Schrager, the Lions have agreed to terms with outside linebacker Devon Kennard.

The deal is reportedly for 3-years at nearly $19 million.

Kennard is in his fifth season out of USC, after being drafted by the New York Giants in 2014.

Kennard has played in almost every game for the Giants in the last two seasons, accumulating more than 60 tackles and five sacks.

This could signal the end of Tahir Whitehead's run with the Lions, as he becomes a free agent.

Devon Kennard is not related to Pistons guard Luke Kennard.

