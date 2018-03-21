Report: Lions to meet with ex-Wolverine Alan Branch, Detroit native Johnathan Hankins

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are looking to add some depth to their defensive line.
The Lions are expected to meet with defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins and Alan Branch this week as they look to fill the place of Haloti Ngata, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.
More Headlines
Field Yates reported the news on Twitter, adding that former Titans DT Sylvester Williams is also on Detroit's radar.
Hankins is entering his sixth NFL season after being drafted by the Giants in 2013. He is a Detroit native who played at Southeastern High School before playing for Ohio State University.
Last year with the Colts, Hankins had two sacks and 24 tackles.
Branch is a former Michigan Wolverine star and most recently played for the New England Patriots.
Related: LIVE: Detroit Lions NFL Free Agency rumor mill
Source: the Lions are expected to bring in free agent DTs Johnathan Hankins and Alan Branch for a visit. Former Titans DT Sylvester Williams is also on their radar. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 21, 2018
Another #Patriots and #Lions connection: Detroit is working on a deal for former NE DT Ricky Jean-Francois, source said. Will add depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2018
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.