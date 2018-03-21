Report: Lions to meet with ex-Wolverine Alan Branch, Detroit native Johnathan Hankins

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 17: Johnathan Hankins #95 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by…

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are looking to add some depth to their defensive line.

The Lions are expected to meet with defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins and Alan Branch this week as they look to fill the place of Haloti Ngata, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Field Yates reported the news on Twitter, adding that former Titans DT Sylvester Williams is also on Detroit's radar.

Hankins is entering his sixth NFL season after being drafted by the Giants in 2013. He is a Detroit native who played at Southeastern High School before playing for Ohio State University.

Last year with the Colts, Hankins had two sacks and 24 tackles.

Branch is a former Michigan Wolverine star and most recently played for the New England Patriots.

