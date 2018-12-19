Report: Pavel Datsyuk's agent denies rumor that Russian will return to NHL

There is no reason to think Pavel Datsyuk is coming back to the NHL no matter how much you want him to.

His agent told TSN's Bob McKenzie that he heard talk about the 40-year-old Russian hockey player considering a return to North America, and that it's not something they have even talked about.

“Every year we sit down and talk about options but (returning to the) NHL isn’t something he has entertained," Datsyuk's agent, Dan Milstein, told McKenzie.

Datsyuk left the Detroit Red Wings and the continent after the 2015-16 season. He's been playing for St. Petersburg SKA in the KHL ever since. The team won the KHL championship in 2017.

Because he's still such a force on the ice in the Russian league, and people miss him so much in North America, rumors of his return inevitably have been swirling. The rumors especially picked up after his SKA teammate Ilya Kovalchuk returned to the NHL this past summer when he signed with the Los Angeles Kings.

For now, we can only dream and re-watch highlights from the "Magic Man's" NHL career:

