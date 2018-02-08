Report: Pistons acquire forward James Ennis from Memphis

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives the ball to the basket as Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons defends during the first quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2018 in…

DETROIT - The Pistons have added some depth in a pre-Trade Deadline deal with Memphis.

The Pistons have reportedly acquired small forward James Ennis from the Grizzlies in exchange for Brice Johnson, who Detroit acquired in the Blake Griffin trade.

Pistons will also send a second-round pick to Memphis in the deal.

Ennis, 27, is averaging nearly seven points per game this season with Memphis, shooting 48 percent from the field and 35 percent from the three point line.

The Pistons also traded for point guard Jameer Nelson on Thursday, sending Willie Reed to Chicago.

Memphis has traded James Ennis to Detroit for Brice Johnson and a second-round pick, league sources tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

