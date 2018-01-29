Report: Pistons, Clippers agree to deal to send Blake Griffin to Detroit

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin has been traded to the Detroit Pistons, according to reports.

Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Monday afternoon confirming the deal - here's what he reported:

At around 6:30 p.m., Woj tweeted that the deal is done: The Clippers have agreed to a deal to send Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell ESPN.

The Clippers and Pistons have agreed on a deal to trade Blake Griffin for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and a second-round draft pick, league sources tell ESPN.

Clippers will also send Brice Johnson and Willie Reed to Detroit.

If this trade goes through, the likely starting lineup, when healthy, would look like: Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Stanley Johnson, Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond.

Griffin is averaging 22 points and 8 rebounds per game this year with the Clippers. He resigned with the Clippers last year on a a five-year, $173 million contract in July.

Sources: Protections on Detroit's 2018 first-round pick headed to Clippers -- 2018: 1-4; 2019: 1-4; 2020: 1-4; 2021: unprotected. Detroit will send a 2019 second-round pick in the trade too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2018

