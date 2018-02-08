Sports

Report: Pistons trade Willie Reed to Chicago for point guard Jameer Nelson

By Ken Haddad
DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 20: Jameer Nelson #14 of the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Center on February 20, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Pistons have added a point guard ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

The Pistons have traded Willie Reed to the Chicago Bulls for Jameer Nelson, a point guard who played under Stan Van Gundy in Orlando. The Pistons and Bulls will also swap second round picks in 2022.

Shams Charania reported the deal on Twitter.

The Pistons are adding point guard depth as they wait for starter Reggie Jackson to return from injury.

The Pistons are 5-0 since trading for Blake Griffin. Willie Reed was sent to Detroit in the Griffin trade.

Vincent Goodwill is reporting the Pistons are also in talks with the Pelicans to acquire Dante Cunningham, a 30-year-old forward averaging 5 points per game with New Orleans this year.

