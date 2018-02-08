Report: Pistons trade Willie Reed to Chicago for point guard Jameer Nelson

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 20: Jameer Nelson #14 of the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Center on February 20, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Pistons have added a point guard ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

The Pistons have traded Willie Reed to the Chicago Bulls for Jameer Nelson, a point guard who played under Stan Van Gundy in Orlando. The Pistons and Bulls will also swap second round picks in 2022.

More Headlines

Shams Charania reported the deal on Twitter.

The Pistons are adding point guard depth as they wait for starter Reggie Jackson to return from injury.

The Pistons are 5-0 since trading for Blake Griffin. Willie Reed was sent to Detroit in the Griffin trade.

The 35-year-old is averaging 5.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds this season. Shooting 41 percent in 20.9 minutes per game for New Orleans. https://t.co/YdcufFQoXy — Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) February 8, 2018

The Pistons create a $1.47M trade exception with the trade of Willie Reed. Detroit also has a $7M trade exception and $5.2M Disabled Player Exception. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 8, 2018

Vincent Goodwill is reporting the Pistons are also in talks with the Pelicans to acquire Dante Cunningham, a 30-year-old forward averaging 5 points per game with New Orleans this year.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.