Report: Red Wings GM Ken Holland could be front runner for Seattle job

DETROIT - Longtime Detroit Red Wings General Manager Ken Holland could be a front-runner for the same job in Seattle.

The NHL Board of Governors unanimously approved adding Seattle as the league's 32nd franchise on Tuesday. Play will begin in 2021 to allow enough time for arena renovations. The as-yet unnamed franchise will be the Emerald City's first major winter sports team since the NBA's SuperSonics left town in 2008.

Bob McKenzie reports Wings GM Ken Holland could end up being a front runner:

He has a ton of experience, he’s put together championship teams, and the Red Wings appear to have a successor for him in the form of Steve Yzerman.

Holland signed an extension with the Wings last April, but it was only a two-year deal. That contract was also signed before Yzerman decided to walk away from his job with the Lightning.

Even though the Red Wings have had some lean years lately, It’s easy to see why Seattle would want Holland. His track record speaks for itself. While working for Detroit, Holland helped build a team that won four Stanley Cups between 1997-2008. If the NHL’s newest team wants experience, he could be a great option.

It's also worth noting that Holland is from outside Vancouver, so Seattle would be a lot closer to home.

Rumors above former Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman taking over Holland's job have been swirling since Yzerman stepped down in Tampa Bay earlier this year.

