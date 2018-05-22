Report: Shane Battier getting second interview for Pistons front office job

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Retired American professional basketball player Shane Battier speaks with the media during a press conference after Vince Carter #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies (not pictured) was awarded the 2015-16 Twyman-Stokes…

The Detroit Pistons are continuing their search for a new team president and head coach.

One name that has surfaced is Shane Battier. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Pistons are bringing in Battier for a second interview:

The Detroit Pistons were impressed by Heat director of basketball development and analytics Shane Battier, which is no surprise. He's expected to get a 2nd interview with them this week for a front office position, per source. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 22, 2018

Battier, 39, was born in Birmingham, Michigan and attended Detroit Country Day before attending Duke University. He spent 14 years playing in the NBA.

Battier is currently the Director of Basketball Analytics and Development for the Miami Heat.

The Pistons fired Stan Van Gundy earlier this month after four seasons. The team only made the playoffs one time during his four-year tenure.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.