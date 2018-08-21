Reports: Former Detroit Red Wings 1st overall pick Joe Murphy is now homeless

3 Jan 1997: Rightwinger Joe Murphy of the St. Louis Blues moves down the ice during a game against the Buffalo Sabres at the Marine Midland Arena in Buffalo, New York. The game was a tie, 2-2.

DETROIT - Joe Murphy, who was the 1st overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1986 NHL Entry Draft, is now homeless.

Murphy, now 50, is reportedly living on the streets in northern Ontario. He was drafted by the Red Wings when he was playing hockey for Michigan State. After parts of four seasons with the Red Wings, Murphy won a Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers, spent time with the Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues, Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.

His last season in the NHL was 2000-01. In 779 career games, Murphy scored 233 goals and 295 assists.

According to an article written this past July by Mike Aiken for DrydenNow.com, Murphy has been battling concussions ever since his hockey career ended.

"It's a very serious matter, concussions. I've suffered a horrific, serious concussion that debilitated me for a long time. It was tough," Murphy told Aiken.

As the interview moves on, Murphy talks about the debilitating energy loss and lethargy that he felt, after he suffered a concussion. He says this took its toll on his play towards the end of his career.

"After I was getting hit, fireflies around me all the time. Just everywhere," he continued. "Even at the end of my career, I'd hit a guy and then 'boom.' There'd be those sparkly things all over. Very difficult."

Murphy is one of dozens of former players who have filed a lawsuit against the NHL seeking damages for head trauma they suffered while playing.

