Should Michigan college athletes be paid?

On Monday, the California governor decided to sign into law a bill that will allow college athletes to hire agents and make money from endorsement deals with shoe companies, soft drink makers, car dealerships and more sponsors.

This is in direct defiance of the NCAA's rules that do not allow this type of endorsement that professional athletes make so much money from. However, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law that is set to take effect in 2023. Experts believe this could upend amateur sports in the U.S.

The NCAA wanted Newsom to veto the California bill, arguing that it would blur the lines between amateurs and pros. The NCAA also warned this will give California an unfair recruiting advantage.

Here is the full statement from the NCAA:

As a membership organization, the NCAA agrees changes are needed to continue to support student-athletes, but improvement needs to happen on a national level through the NCAA's rules-making process. Unfortunately, this new law already is creating confusion for current and future student-athletes, coaches, administrators and campuses, and not just in California.

We will consider next steps in California while our members move forward with ongoing efforts to make adjustments to NCAA name, image and likeness rules that are both realistic in modern society and tied to higher education.

As more states consider their own specific legislation related to this topic, it is clear that a patchwork of different laws from different states will make unattainable the goal of providing a fair and level playing field for 1,100 campuses and nearly half a million student-athletes nationwide.

According to an Associated Press report, California's law applies to students at both public and private institutions -- but not community colleges. While the measure covers all sports, the big money obviously is in football and basketball.

Student athletes won't get salaries. But under the law, they can't be stripped of their scholarships or kicked off the team if they sign endorsement deals.

There are some limitations: Athletes can't enter into deals that conflict with their schools' existing contracts. For example, if your university has a contract with Nike, you can't sign with Under Armour.

Should Michigan do the same or not?

Here in Michigan, would you support this kind of law that would allow college athletes to receive such endorsements?

