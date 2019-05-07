Brew Detroit beers coming to Keyworth Stadium for 2019 Detroit City FC season

Detroit Brew beers will be available at Detroit City FC games this season. (Photo: facebook.com/brewdet)

Detroit City Football Club fans have another local beer option this season.

Brew Detroit announced a partnership with the soccer team that will bring its beers to Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium.

Michigan-made alcoholic drinks from Axle Brewing Co., Blake's Hard Cider Co., Stroh's and Detroit City Distillery are also available at the games.

DCFC kicks off the season on the road May 12, with the first home game May 19 versus Kalamazoo Football Club.

