Detroit City FC announces new women's soccer team slated to begin play in 2020

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - A new women's soccer team will begin playing in the spring, the Detroit City Football Club announced this weekend.

The Detroit City FC women's team, which will be part of United Women's Soccer, will play its games at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium.

The team will face off against AFC Ann Arbor, Detroit Sun, Grand Rapids FC, Indiana Union, Lansing United and Michigan Legends when the season kicks off in May 2020.

"Every year since our grassroots origins, we've strived to grow our organization in a sustainable manner with the goal of being a true club that represents our entire community," said Sean Mann, CEO of Detroit City FC. "Adding a women's team to the DCFC family is the right thing to do for the sake of our club, our supporters, the broader Detroit community and for the continued growth of the sport of soccer in this region."

The women's season will run from May through July. DCFC season tickets will provide entrance to the women's home games.

Season tickets for 2020 go on sale Monday.

