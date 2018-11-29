Michigan Bucks fans encouraged to submit ideas for new team name amid move to Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan Bucks of the United Soccer League's League Two announced that it is moving to Flint and Genesee County, and it wants fans to pick a new name for the team.

The club could be re-named or keep its name as the Michigan Bucks. Fans will decide through a naming contest that runs through Dec. 15 and is limited to one entry per name.

Fans can send in their naming suggestions at Bucks2Flint.com or by mailing their choice to:

Bucks2Flint, 615 South Saginaw St., Suite 8018, Flint, MI 48502.

Write-in paper entries must include name, mailing address, day and evening phone numbers and email address (if available). Each entry must include the following:

New team name and colors

Description of new crest//logo/shield concept

Reason for the new name, colors and logo idea

Fans can submit their ideas for a new name, logo and colors. The winner will receive four VIP season tickets with VIP parking passes to the inaugural season and a team autographed jersey. They will also be recognized at a press conference where the new name and logo will be unveiled.

“We encourage parents and families to join in, as well as helping children under the age of 18 complete the entry,” said team President Costa Papista. “The team now belongs to Flint, Genesee County and all of mid-Michigan. We want to make sure our fans have a chance to be a part of this moment by participating in the naming contest. We expect the franchise to establish a long, successful history of its own, right here in Flint and Genesee County.”

They will now play at the renovated Atwood Stadium on the campus of Kettering University.

buckssoccer.com