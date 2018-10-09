Mid-Michigan gets green light for new pro soccer team

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Ignite will become Michigan's newest professional soccer team.

The Lansing City Council's Committee of the Whole approved a deal Monday night that allows the professional team to play their games at Cooley Law School Stadium in downtown Lansing, according to reports. That's where the minor league baseball team Lansing Lugnuts already play.

The Ignite soccer team is slated to play in the USL League One that has partnered with the United Soccer League (USL) and Major League Soccer (MLS). USL League One is considered a tier three pro league in North America.

The league is expected to start play in March 2019.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.