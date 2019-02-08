VIEW: Detroit City Football Club 2019 NPSL regular-season schedule

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - The Detroit City Football Club released its 2019 National Premier Soccer League regular-season schedule Thursday.

View the full schedule below.

The season kicks off May 12 when the DCFC plays the Michigan Stars on the road. The first home game at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium is May 19 versus Kalamazoo Football Club.

The team will play a preseason game April 6 against the Chattanooga Football Club in Tennessee.

The DCFC will also host five inaugural NPSL Founders Cup matches and four exhibition matches.

Season tickets go on sale Feb. 14.

2019 NPSL regular season schedule (home games are bolded):

Sunday, May 12 -- Michigan Stars

Sunday, May 19 -- Kalamazoo FC

Friday, May 24 -- AFC Ann Arbor

Monday, May 27 -- FC Indiana

Sunday, June 2 -- FC Columbus

Friday, June 7 -- FC Indiana

Sunday, June 9 -- Grand Rapids FC

Friday, June 14 -- Michigan Stars

Sunday, June 16 -- Toledo Villa

Saturday, June 22 -- FC Columbus

Sunday, June 30 -- Toledo Villa

Friday, July 5 -- Grand Rapids FC

Sunday, July 7 -- AFC Ann Arbor

Saturday, July 13 -- Kalamazoo FC

