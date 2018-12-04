Tyler Bertuzzi suspended after punching Colorado player from bench

DETROIT - Tyler Bertuzzi will have to sit out the next two games for the Detroit Red Wings after he punched a Colorado Avalanche player while on the bench.

Bertuzzi was on the Detroit bench during Sunday's game when he became involved in an altercation with Colorado's Matt Calvert. Calvert appeared to spear Bertuzzi with his stick, and Bertuzzi retaliated with a punch to Calvert's face.

The NHL Department of Player Safety called for a hearing with Bertuzzi, after which officials decided to suspend the forward two games for unsportsmanlike conduct and roughing.

Here is the official player safety decision from the league:

The league decided Calvert was trying to retrieve his stick from the Red Wings bench, not attempting to spear Bertuzzi.

In 27 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored 9 goals and added 7 assists. The Red Wings are 12-12-3 this season and currently sit in a tie with Ottawa in the Atlantic Division with 27 points. Their 2-0 loss to Colorado ended a two-game winning streak.

Detroit and Colorado will meet again on March 5 in Denver.

