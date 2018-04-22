UAW-Ford, former Detroit Red Wings team up for Ted Lindsay Foundation charity hockey game

DETROIT - Members of UAW-Ford and former members of the Detroit Red Wings will take the ice in hopes of raising money to benefit a great cause.

The charity hockey game takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 29 at Fraser Hockey Land -- 34400 Utica Road in Fraser. One-hundred percent of proceeds go towards the Ted Lindsay Foundation for Autism, an organization created in 2001 by former Red Wing Ted Lindsay, and John Czarnecki, who is the father of a son with autism. The foundation has raised more than $3 million since being founded, according to its website.

Former Red Wings expected to play include Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, Joe Kocur, Darren McCarty and more.

A 30-minute autograph session will take place before the game begins. The "Spike" Monster Truck will also be on display and concessions will be open.

"Community service is what drives UAW-Ford, and we proudly help build the communities in which our members live and work," UAW-Ford Vice President Jimmy Settles said. "Our ongoing efforts to benefit autism is among the many initiatives that we proudly support."

The charity game will be a two-period pickup game between the two teams. Bragging rights are up for grabs, but the real winner here will be the worthy cause the teams are playing for.

"On behalf of the Ted Lindsay Foundation, I am thrilled that the Detroit Red Wing Alumni and UAW-Ford have joined together and chose our foundation as the beneficiary for their charity game," said Lindsay, who is the CEO fo the Ted Lindsay Foundation. "We continue to work hard on a daily basis to find ways we can assist families and organizations in the Autism Spectrum Disorder community. Together, we will continue the fight and not give up."

Tickets to attend the charity game are $10. They can be purchased by contacting Angelo Sacinio by phone at 586-453-4232 or by email at asacino@ford.com.

