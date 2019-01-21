U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Local 4/ClickOnDetroit/NBC

Love figure skating? We've got you covered!

WDIV-Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will present robust coverage of the 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships that will be held January 18-27, 2019 in Detroit with news stories, specials and NBC programming.

All junior and championship level events, 15 single sessions in total, will be held at Little Caesars Arena from January 22-27 and all novice, intermediate and juvenile events will take place at the Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Hills from January 18 to 22.

“Metro Detroit is an international mecca for competitive figure skating. As a station, we have celebrated and reported on the sport that’s captivated generations of fans. We’ve been fortunate to have skating champions Meryl Davis and Tara Lipinski as part of Local 4’s Olympic skating coverage in the past,” said News Director Kim Voet. “Now we’re excited to bring viewers the beauty and athleticism of the sport again, as the best of the best compete right here in our backyard.”

Local 4 News will be live from the 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in newscasts and have comprehensive content on ClickOnDetroit.

On Friday, January 25, WDIV’s mid-morning talk show “Live in the D” will be broadcasting from the event and that night, Local 4 anchors Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill and Bernie Smilovitz will host “Champions on Ice” at 7:30 p.m. on Local 4 and streamed on ClickOnDetroit.com.

Coverage will continue throughout the weekend with Local 4 Sports Anchor Jamie Edmonds, along with Olympic gold medalist Meryl Davis, live from Little Caesars Arena.

U.S. champions will be crowned in ladies, men, pairs and ice dance at the senior, junior, novice, intermediate and juvenile levels of the U.S. Figure Skating competitive structure.

The U.S. Championships, which serve as the final qualifying event to make the U.S. World Figure Skating Team every year and the U.S. Olympic Team every four years, annually attracts more than 1,700 athletes, coaches, officials and media to the host community and is estimated to generate more than $18 million in local economic impact.

The event will also feature 16 hours of live coverage on NBC and NBCSN, as well as full event coverage live on the Figure Skating Pass on NBC Sports Gold. For a full TV schedule, visit here.

For more information about the 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships and ticket information, visit 2019uschampionships.com.

