View here: Detroit Lions release full 2019 regular season schedule

The Detroit Lions have unveiled their 2019 regular season schedule.
Here's the 2019 Detroit Lions schedule:
- Week 1: Sept. 8 @ Arizona - 4:25 p.m.
- Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. Chargers - 1 p.m.
- Week 3: Sept. 22 @ Philadelphia - 1 p.m.
- Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Chiefs - 1 p.m.
- Week 5: BYE WEEK
- Week 6: Oct. 14 @ Green Bay - 8:15 p.m. (MNF)
- Week 7: Oct. 20 vs. Vikings - 1 p.m.
- Week 8: Oct. 27 vs. Giants - 1 p.m.
- Week 9: Nov. 3 @ Raiders - 4 p.m.
- Week 10: Nov. 10 @ Chicago - 1 p.m.
- Week 11: Nov. 17 vs. Dallas - 1 p.m.
- Week 12: Nov. 24 @ Washington - 1 p.m.
- Week 13: Nov. 28 vs. Chicago - 12:30 p.m. (Thanksgiving)
- Week 14: Dec. 8 @ Vikings - 1 p.m.
- Week 15: Dec. 15 vs. Tampa Bay - 1 p.m.
- Week 16: Dec. 21/22 @ Denver - TBD
- Week 17: Dec. 29 vs. Green Bay - 1 p.m.
The team already released most of the 2019 preseason schedule.
- Preseason Week 1 vs. New England Patriots (August 8-12)
- Preseason Week 2 at Houston Texans (August 15-19)
- Preseason Week 3 vs. Buffalo Bills (August 23, 8 p.m. ET)
- Preseason Week 4 at Cleveland Browns (August 29-30)
The Lions finished the 2018 season with a 6-10 record.
