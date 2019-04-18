View here: Detroit Lions release full 2019 regular season schedule

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 23: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have unveiled their 2019 regular season schedule.

Here's the 2019 Detroit Lions schedule:

Week 1: Sept. 8 @ Arizona - 4:25 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. Chargers - 1 p.m.

Week 3: Sept. 22 @ Philadelphia - 1 p.m.

Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Chiefs - 1 p.m.

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Week 6: Oct. 14 @ Green Bay - 8:15 p.m. (MNF)

Week 7: Oct. 20 vs. Vikings - 1 p.m.

Week 8: Oct. 27 vs. Giants - 1 p.m.

Week 9: Nov. 3 @ Raiders - 4 p.m.

Week 10: Nov. 10 @ Chicago - 1 p.m.

Week 11: Nov. 17 vs. Dallas - 1 p.m.

Week 12: Nov. 24 @ Washington - 1 p.m.

Week 13: Nov. 28 vs. Chicago - 12:30 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: Dec. 8 @ Vikings - 1 p.m.

Week 15: Dec. 15 vs. Tampa Bay - 1 p.m.

Week 16: Dec. 21/22 @ Denver - TBD

Week 17: Dec. 29 vs. Green Bay - 1 p.m.

2019, we’re coming for you!



Visit https://t.co/CoWRzzrWuA for the ultimate in fan travel packages | #LionsExperiences pic.twitter.com/Mfppn9S9SP — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 18, 2019

The team already released most of the 2019 preseason schedule.

Preseason Week 1 vs. New England Patriots (August 8-12)

Preseason Week 2 at Houston Texans (August 15-19)

Preseason Week 3 vs. Buffalo Bills (August 23, 8 p.m. ET)

Preseason Week 4 at Cleveland Browns (August 29-30)

The Lions finished the 2018 season with a 6-10 record.

