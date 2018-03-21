Wallside Windows, Lyft offering 1/2 off safe ride home from Opening Day in Detroit

Wallside Windows wants to make sure baseball fans have a safe ride home from opening day festivities in Detroit.

Michigan's #1 window manufacturer will once again provide a half off “Safe Ride With Wallside” for fans to use the rideshare service Lyft to get home safely on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

“At Wallside Windows, we love the Tigers,” said Chief of Staff Adam Blanck. “We want to make sure everyone who celebrates our team gets home safely on Opening Day.”

Fans departing Comerica Park will be able to enter a promo code in the Lyft app before requesting a ride. Wallside Windows will pay for half the cost of their ride home.

“Last year, we were able to provide hundreds of Tigers fans with a safe ride home at half the cost. When those fans watch the games on TV, they hear us promote half off deals on the replacement windows we make, so this seemed like the right thing for us to do again this year. We’re glad we can provide a safe ride home from Opening Day at half off and we hope even more fans take us up on the offer this year,” explained Wallside Windows Vice President Stanford Blanck.

Complete details of the Safe Ride With Wallside program are available on the Wallside Windows website: http://wallsidewindows.com/openingday. Wallside will cover half the total cost of Lyft rides up to $30.

"Lyft is proud to provide a responsible ride whenever you need one and we’re thrilled to partner with Wallside to make this an option for fans on opening day,” said Elliot Darvick, Lyft’s General Manager for Detroit.

Wallside Windows is a family owned business that started in Detroit in 1944. Today, the Wallside team includes hundreds of people who manufacture windows at the company’s factory in Taylor and install them in homes throughout Michigan and northern Ohio.

Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to 95 percent of the US population, as well as Toronto and Ottawa, Canada. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities.

