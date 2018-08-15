WATCH: Boy catches foul ball at Tigers game, gifts it to another boy in heartwarming moment

DETROIT - Your daily reminder that kids are the best.

At last night's Detroit Tigers-Chicago White Sox game at Comerica Park, Jeimer Candelario hit a foul ball into the left field stands.

The ball hit a seat and bounced into the air before it was caught by a young Tigers fan. He got some high gives from other fans.

But then he walked down the stands and handed the ball to another young Tigers fan.

The boy was surprised and ecstatic and it was adorable. Check it out below:

Also, Comerica Park is looking for these boys. "Any @tigers fans know one of these boys? If so, we'd like to speak with them. Send us a message here or visit us in the Guest Services office at Section 130."

