WATCH: Fred McLeod reports from Pistons-Heat 2006 playoff series

In this WDIV-Local 4 file footage, Fred McLeod reports from Miami where the Detroit Pistons went to take on the Heat in the 2006 NBA Eastern Conference final series.

McLeod caught up with Rip Hamilton and Ben Wallace's wife, Chanda Wallace. Watch above.

McLeod, who worked as a sportscaster for decades in Detroit, died Monday. He was 67.

Friends, colleagues remember Fred

Heartfelt statements have been pouring out upon the news of McLeod's death:

I am just stunned by the passing of Fred McLeod. He's been the voice of the Cavaliers, but he was long a member of the WDIV family. Talented, of course, but also funny, charming and so very kind. His marriage to Beth was a true love story. https://t.co/j2p9e0GDIJ — Devin Scillian (@DevinScillian) September 10, 2019

Another great broadcast voice is silenced. What a genuine man & friend. My first true friend in Detroit when I arrived. https://t.co/07jPUXKPkQ — Chuck Gaidica (@chuckgaidica) September 10, 2019

This is just heartbreaking. Fred was a great colleague and a consummate pro. Love to Beth and all the McLeods. May the angels welcome Fred to Heaven. https://t.co/cldjHKLF5R — Anne Thompson (@annenbcnews) September 10, 2019

Sad to hear the news about the passing of Fred McLeod. Solid broadcaster. — Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) September 10, 2019

I had seen Fred on Friday while getting a tour of RMFH. He was in awe of the intricacies that are going to set this venue apart from any other in the NBA. His passion & love for the game & this team were unmatched. He was always willing & wanting to help make our content the best — Cayleigh Griffin (@cayleighgriffin) September 10, 2019

Statement from the Detroit Lions:

"It is with true sadness that we mourn the passing of Fred McLeod, who we were fortunate to have return as the television voice of Lions preseason football earlier this year. Fred brought an energy to our broadcasts this summer and demonstrated the same passion for our team that he had for Detroit throughout his broadcasting career.

The entire Detroit Lions organization extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to his wife, Beth, his family and members of the TV broadcast community he helped mentor for more than four decades."

Fred was a terrific broadcaster and a true gentleman. RIP https://t.co/PLl3g12Tcu — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) September 10, 2019

So sad to hear this news. My heart goes out to @BethHMcLeod and their family. 🙏 https://t.co/EqMXWOnJVx — Ashlee Baracy (@AshleeBaracy) September 10, 2019

Devastating: what a privilege and honor to work with on #Lions preseason. A true pro and a wonderful man. https://t.co/ZmwCPi4JZ4 — Chris Spielman (@chris_spielman) September 10, 2019

