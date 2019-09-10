Sports

WATCH: Fred McLeod reports from Pistons-Heat 2006 playoff series

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

In this WDIV-Local 4 file footage, Fred McLeod reports from Miami where the Detroit Pistons went to take on the Heat in the 2006 NBA Eastern Conference final series.

McLeod caught up with Rip Hamilton and Ben Wallace's wife, Chanda Wallace. Watch above.

McLeod, who worked as a sportscaster for decades in Detroit, died Monday. He was 67.

Friends, colleagues remember Fred

Heartfelt statements have been pouring out upon the news of McLeod's death:

Statement from the Detroit Lions:

"It is with true sadness that we mourn the passing of Fred McLeod, who we were fortunate to have return as the television voice of Lions preseason football earlier this year. Fred brought an energy to our broadcasts this summer and demonstrated the same passion for our team that he had for Detroit throughout his broadcasting career.

The entire Detroit Lions organization extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to his wife, Beth, his family and members of the TV broadcast community he helped mentor for more than four decades."

Read more statements and tributes for McLeod here.

