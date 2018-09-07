WATCH: Jonatan Berggren, Red Wings 3rd pick this year, makes defender look silly

Swedish forward Jonatan Berggren just made someone look real silly while simultaneously putting a smile on the face of some Detroit Red Wings scout's face.

Video from the Champions Hockey League tournament in Europe shows Berggren walking a defenseman before deking five-hole for a goal. It's real nice.

Jonatan Berggren showing absolutely no regard for the families of these men. pic.twitter.com/7w4Daqeoeu — Alex Nunn (@aj_ranger) September 6, 2018

Berggren was selected in the 2nd round, 33rd overall, by the Red Wings in this year's NHL draft. Right now he's playing for Sweden's Skelleftea AIK. He just turned 18 this past July.

The defenseman and goalie are both left in ruins, especially the goalie who nearly gets decapitated by his teammate long after Berggren's work is done.

Also, he's done this before:

Hopefully we see his name pop up again this year.

This is my friendly reminder about who the Red Wings picked in the draft this summer

6th overall -- Filip Zadina (LW)

As a winger known for high-powered goal scoring in Canada's Quebec junior league, Zadina was expected to go as high as 3rd overall. However, he fell down a few spots. The Red Wings couldn't pass on him, even though analysts expected them to take a defenseman.

30th overall -- Joe Veleno (C)

He was expected to be selected in the top 15 on Friday night but fell all the way to 30th where, again, the Red Wings could not resist taking a top-rated forward.

33rd overall -- Jonatan Berggren (RW)

He scored 10 points in seven games for Sweden at the 2018 World Junior Championship.

36th overall -- Jared McIsaac (D)

The Red Wings addressed their defensive need in the 2nd round. McIsaac has played the past two seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads -- he was Zadina's teammate this past season. He lead all defensemen on the team with 47 points in 65 games played.

67th overall -- Alec Regula (D)

Regula is from West Bloomfield. The Metro Detroit native spent the past season with the OHL's Londong Knights. He is 6-foot-3 inches.

81st overall -- Seth Barton (D)

Barton was the third and final defenseman selected by the Red Wings. He has spent the past two seasons playing junior hockey for the Trail Smoke Eaters of the British Columbia Hockey League. He had 33 points in 49 games played this past season.

84th overall -- Jesper Eliasson (G)

At 18, Eliasson already has played at high levels in Sweden. He has been playing with Växjö Lakers HC J20 of the J20 SuperElit league, Sweden's top junior hockey league.

98th overall -- Ryan O'Reilly (RW)

No, not the same Ryan O'Reilly, obviously. This Ryan O'Reilly is an 18-year-old from Texas who scored 21 goals this past season for the Madison Capitals of the USHL.

159th overall -- Traded to Columbus Blue Jackets for a 5th-round pick in 2019

160th overall -- Victor Brattstrom (G)

The Red Wings took another goalie in the 6th round, also from Sweden. Brattstrom is 6-foot-4 inches.

191st overall -- Otto Kivenmäki (C)

He's from Finland. He's just 5 feet 8 inches tall and 137 pounds, according to Elite Prospects. The diminutive forward, however, has been putting up a point-per-game in Finland's junior leagues.

