Where the Detroit Lions stand in the NFL power rankings after the bye week

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 07: Kerryon Johnson #33 of the Detroit Lions runs for yardage against Oren Burks #42 of the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Ford Field on October 7, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions had one of the earlier bye weeks in the 2018 NFL season, but that doesn't mean they stayed at the same spot in every power ranking. In fact, most media outlets had them moving up or down.

Here's where the Lions rank around the league after the bye week:

ESPN: Lions at 23 (unchanged): A big reason for the Lions' struggles has been their inability to stop the run. They allow 5.3 yards per rush and 3.2 yards before contact per rush, both of which rank in the bottom three in the NFL.

Yahoo: Lions at 18 (Down from 17): "Receiver Kenny Golladay has been a revelation, although his talent was obvious as a rookie last season. Even with Golden Tate and Marvin Jones, it feels like the Lions need to feature Golladay even more. He might be special. We’ll see if he gets more targets after the bye."

Sporting News: Lions at 22 (Up from 26): "The Lions had a week off to try to figure out their run defense. Really, there’s a lot to like about this team otherwise, so let’s see how well Matt Patricia adjusts away from the Patriots."

Washington Post: Lions at 19 (Down from 15): "The Lions return from their bye to prepare for a road game Sunday in Miami. They’ve won two of three games since their 0-2 start, giving them a chance to get back to .500."

Bleacher Report: Lions at 21

Lions upcoming schedule: