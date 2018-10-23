Where the Detroit Lions stand in the NFL power rankings after the win against the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 21: Kerryon Johnson #33 and LeGarrette Blount #29 of the Detroit Lions head to the locker room after the game against Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions came off their bye week in a big way, defeating the Miami Dolphins on the road 32-21. Now the team will return home this weekend to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

With the Lions now sitting at 3-3 on the year, here is where they sit in the updated NFL power rankings:

ESPN: Lions at 20 (Up from 23): The Lions gave Ansah the franchise tag this offseason, but the edge rusher has not played since Week 1 with a shoulder injury. Without their best pass-rusher, the Lions rank 25th in pressure rate (25.8 percent).

Sporting News: Lions at 18 (Up from 22): The Lions came out running the ball and playing some smashing defense under Matt Patricia after their bye. Given where they were after the Week 1 Monday night disaster, his Patriot Way is making an impact.

The Washington Post: Lions at 14 (Up from 19): The Lions looked dreadful in losing to the Jets and 49ers in Matt Patricia’s first two games as an NFL head coach. They have been far better since, and they host the Seahawks on Sunday with a chance to get above .500.

NBCSports: Lions at 18 (Up from 22): They're still firmly in the hunt for the NFC North, weirdly enough. Kerryon Johnson might have a real case for ROY.

Yahoo! Sports: Lions at 15 (Up from 18): The Lions can run the ball all of a sudden? They went eons without a 100-yard rusher, then Kerryon Johnson broke that streak earlier this season and had 158 yards Sunday. He had more than 100 yards on his first four carries Sunday against the Dolphins. The Lions traded up to draft Johnson in the second round, and that looks like a smart move.

Lions upcoming schedule: