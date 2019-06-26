WNBA: Washington Mystics take on Chicago Sky; Phoenix Sun face Dallas Wings

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Forward Elena Delle Donne #11 of the Washington Mystics (C) high-fives teammates guard Kristi Toliver #20 and guard Natasha Cloud #9 during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Staples Center on June 18,…

The Washington Mystics will take on the Chicago Sky in a midday game and the Connecticut Sun will face the Dallas Wings later tonight.

Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky Game Preview (12 p.m. EST tipoff)

Coming off a great win at home, the Chicago Sky are looking to continue to win as they challenge the Mystics. Coming in at third in the Eastern conference with a 6-3 record, the Sky will look to Diamond Deshields to bring the heat. Deshields is the leading scorer on the Sky, averaging 14 points per game. Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley bring an additional 22 points per game on average.

After getting an exceptional win against the Atlanta Dream, the Washington Mystics look to take on the Sky. Coming in second in the Eastern conference with a 7-3 record, the Mystics will look to WNBA superstar Elena Delle Donne to score. Delle Done leads the Mystics in scoring, averaging 16 points per game with Emma Meesseman right behind averaging 13 points per game. The Mystics have veteran leadership with Kristi Toliver on their squad.

This is the second time both teams have met this season; Washington prevailed over the Sky the first time they met, 103-85.

Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings Game Preview (8 p.m. EST tipoff)

Sitting atop the Eastern conference, the Connecticut Sun look to bounce back after a loss against the Chicago Sky. With a 9-2 record, the Sun will look to Jonquel Jones to do it all. Jones averages 16 points and 11 rebounds per game. The young duo of Courtney Williams and Alyssa Thomas averages a combined 22 points to help the Sun as well. The Sun have five players who average 10 points or more per game.

Coming off a tough loss against the Aces, the Wings look to get their third win of the season. With a 2-6 season, the Wings are looking for some wins. Being in the last spot in the Western conference the Wings are looking to climb the ladder. The Wings are led by rookie Arike Ogunbowale who averages 11 points per game. Right behind Ogunbowale is Kayla Thornton and Allisha Gray who average a combined 20 points per game. The Wings can look to Glory Johnson for veteran leadership in the locker oom.

This is the first time that these two teams will meet this season.

