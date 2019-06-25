WNBA: Lynx face Fever; Aces take on defending champions of Storm

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 02: Liz Cambage #8 of the Las Vegas Aces looks to pass against the Connecticut Sun during their game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sun defeated the Aces 80-74. (Photo by…

The Las Vegas Aces look to take on the defending champions of the Seattle Storm, while the Indiana Fever looks to take on the Minnesota Lynx in WNBA action.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm Game Preview (10pm EST tip off):

Coming off a win against the Dallas Wings, the Las Vegas Aces are in second place in the Western conference behind the Seattle Storm. The Aces have a 5-4 record currently and are stacked with young talent. Lead by A'ja Wilson, who averages 15 points and 7 rebounds per game, the Aces have a good chance at taking the top spot. Wilson has Kayla McBride and Liz Cambage as her help, both women average a combined 30 points and 11 rebounds per game.

The defending WNBA champions, the Seattle Storm, have a talented and seasoned squad. The Storm sitting on a 7-4 record currently this season while being led by Natasha Howard. Howard averages 19 points and eight rebounds per game. Her teammates, Jewell Loyd and Jordin Canada average a combined 27 points and 5 rebounds. This is the first time that these teams are meeting this season. Last season, the teams split their matchups.

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx Game Preview (7pm EST tip off):

Fresh off of a win in New York and sitting in third place in the Western conference, the Minnesota Lynx have a great matchup against the Indiana Fever. The Lynx are 5-5 record currently and have veteran leader Sylvia Fowles. Fowles leads the team with 14 points and 9 rebounds per game while shooting 60 percent from the field. Her supporting crew is comprised of Odyssey Sims and Napheesa Collier, who combined average almost 26 points per game.

Indiana is coming off of a loss to the defending champions of the Seattle Storm. With the fourth spot in the Eastern conference and a 5-6 record currently, the Fever are looking to bounce back. Kelsey Mitchell leads the team in scoring with 14 points per game, and not too far behind is Erica Wheeler with 12 points per game. Candice Dupree brings veteran experience to the Fever to help propel them to hopefully break even on their record this season. This is their first match up of the season for these two teams, but last season, Minnesota won two out of the three games played.

You can follow all the action tonight on CBS Sports Network for the Lynx and the Fever, and on Twitter for the Storm and the Aces.

