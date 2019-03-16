World Series of Bowling profile: Woman who competes with men

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - A lot of important messages have been sent recently as a result of the #MeToo movement.

But don’t tell the PBA’s Liz Johnson that: she has been competing against the men in professional bowling tournaments for the past FIFTEEN YEARS. And she’s doing more than just competing. She WON a men’s tournament in 2017, defeating Anthony Pepe 220-206 in the Chameleon Championship, and also was the first woman to reach a PBA Tour TV final, finishing as runner-up to Tommy Jones in the 2005 Banquet Open.

I’ve always had tremendous admiration for Liz, and the example she sets for young girls not just in bowling, but in life goals and accomplishments in general. This week I finally had the privilege of meeting Liz and spending some time with her. You’ll be just as impressed as I am:

There are still plenty of opportunities to see the pro bowlers compete at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park. They will compete in match play for the PBA World Championship Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Tickets are only $10 per round ($15 for an all-day pass).

Then next week is the biggie: five different championship finals on four consecutive nights! It’s a great event to bring the kids to. Hope to see you there!

