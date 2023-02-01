ClickOnDetroit launches new customizable news app with improved live streaming

A new version of the ClickOnDetroit mobile news app will launch Wednesday.

All the news, weather, traffic, sports, entertainment and feature information you’re used to reading and watching on the current ClickOnDetroit app will be there -- along with some cool, new elements.

So, what’s new?

First, the new ClickOnDetroit app homescreen is customizable, so you can view the stories and topics important to you right away. There’s also the ability to save stories to read later easily.

Exclusive Insider content is also available on the app. All you have to do is become a WDIV Insider (it’s FREE), verify your account via email and then enjoy all of our WDIV Insider information.

Next, we’ve added our Local 4+ section to the homepage so you can watch Local 4 newscasts and livestreams as they happen.

You can also now comment on articles, and post photos and videos to our MIPics section.

How to get the new app

If you have the current ClickOnDetroit app, it will auto-update as early as Wednesday, or you can just update it yourself.

If you don’t have our app, download it in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to leave us a review in the app store to let us know what you think of the update!