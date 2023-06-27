Demond Fernandez joins WDIV-Local 4 News team as anchor, reporter

Demond Fernandez, an award-winning journalist, will join the WDIV-Local 4 news team as an anchor and reporter, the station announced on Monday during the Ford Fireworks.

Demond Fernandez, an award-winning journalist, will join the WDIV-Local 4 news team as an anchor and reporter, the station announced on Monday during the Ford Fireworks.

Fernandez comes to WDIV from WFAA in Dallas where he was a senior reporter focusing southern Dallas communities. He has covered a multitude of local and national stories from newsrooms in Houston and San Antonio.

Prior to working in Texas, Fernandez worked at WEYI in Flint where he was a weekend anchor, crime reporter, and investigative reporter. He was instrumental in helping many mid-Michigan residents get positive results when they felt there was no hope.

“What makes the reporters at Local 4 special is their authenticity. They are exactly who you see on TV,” said WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis. “Demond is as genuine a person as you’ll ever meet. He’s a perfect fit with Devin, Kim, Karen, and the rest of our team. I have a hunch Detroiters are going to love him. And I already know Demond is going to love them right back.”

Fernandez received a Michigan Association of Broadcaster’s Award for investigative reporting by exposing beauty supply shops that were illegally selling cosmetic contact lenses to kids and adults across mid-Michigan. He’s also received numerous awards from civic and community groups for his crime coverage and commitment to community service. His broadcasting career began in Lansing where he worked as a general assignment reporter.

“Detroiters will connect with Demond. He’s sincere, authentic and to the point,” said WDIV News Director Kim Voet. “Demond can’t wait to get involved and become a fabric of the Metro Detroit community. He’s excited and looking forward to telling the stories of our viewers.”

Traveling is one of Fernandez’s passions, in addition to being a patron of the arts. Prior to becoming a journalist, he performed in local and regional theater productions and commercials. He also mentored local youth in Dallas.

“I’m so excited to join the WDIV team,” said Fernandez. “As a community-focused storyteller, I look forward to sharing stories that get to the soul of neighbors in communities across the Metro Detroit area.”

Fernandez was born in Maryland and grew up in Baltimore, earning his B.A. from the University of Maryland at College Park. He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and The Iota Zeta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.