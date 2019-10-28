Aggie Usedly, longtime host of Michigan Lottery dies at 79

DETROIT - A very familiar face to Local 4 viewers has died.

Known to many as the "Lottery Lady" Aggie Usedly spent more than three decades as a host for the Michigan Lottery.

Here's a look back at her career. She wasn't a movie or TV star and wasn't on the news, but everybody knew the "Lottery Lady."

Former longtime WDIV-TV meteorologist Chuck Gaidica worked with Usedly for a number of years and shared some fond memories of her.

The "Megabucks Giveaway" show featuring Usedly and Gaidica was on for five years but, for 35 years, Usedly was the Michigan Lottery Lady.

Gaidica said he remembers that Usedly was a trouper. Lottery rules didn't allow edits in the show, so the day Usedly fell off the stage, she just kept going, off camera.

Gaidica said a memory of Usedly always brings a smile. "She was just always looking for a way to lighten up the crew. She was just beautiful inside and outside," he said.

Usedly was forced into retirement when the lottery went robotic in 2012. But she will be fondly remembered.

