WDIV-Local 4 is Detroit's top news leader from early evening to late night

One day shy of the final November TV sweeps period, WDIV-Local 4 won across nearly all newscasts. WDIV-Local 4 outpaced all other Detroit TV stations by being the most-watched newscasts at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. in households and in certain key demographics, according to Nielsen Media Research.

WDIV Local 4’s first place newscast finishes include:

First at 4 is No. 1 in the 4 p.m. time period with a 6.4 household rating/16 household share beating both The Now (WXYZ 4 p.m.) (2.0 HH RTG/5 HH SHR) and Judge Judy (WJBK 4 p.m.) (3.4 HH RTG/9 HH SHR). WDIV-Local 4 also wins across the board in the key demographics. First at 4 remains the No. 1 newscast at 4 p.m. in Detroit. It also posted significant growth year-to-year, up 39% in the HH ratings over November 2017.

Local 4 News at 5 p.m. continues its eight-year winning streak and is No. 1 in the time period with a 7.6 household rating/17 household share, beating both WXYZ (4.0 HH RTG/9 HH SHR) and WJBK (4.8 HH RTG/10 HH SHR). WDIV-Local 4 posted year to year growth, up 15% over November 2017. Local 4 News at 5 p.m. is the Detroit market's undisputed news leader in the early evening news.

Local 4 News at 6 p.m. is No. 1 in household ratings, garnering an 8.7 rating/17 share compared to WXYZ (5.6 HH RTG/11 HH SHR) and WJBK (4.3 HH RTG/8 HH SHR). Local 4 News at 6 p.m., Detroit's undisputed No. 1 newscast, is up 9% YTY.

Local 4 News airing Monday through Sunday at 11 p.m. is Detroit's No. 1 Late News and beat WJBK's 10 p.m. news with a 7.1 household rating/15 household share as compared to WXYZ (4.1 HH RTG/9 HH SHR) and WJBK 10 p.m. (4.3 HH RTG/8 HH SHR) and WJBK M-F 11 p.m. (3.5 HH RTG/7 HH SHR). Up 8% YTY, Local 4 News at 11 p.m. is the Detroit market's unquestionable news leader in the late evening news, winning across the board in all key demographics.

WDIV-Local 4 also boasts first place finishes in The Ellen DeGeneres Show, NBC Prime, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live.

At 6 a.m., Local 4 News Today was a near photo finish for first place and grew a significant 44% over last November’s sweeps period delivery. Local 4 News Today delivered a 4.6 household (HH) rating and a 17 HH share, essentially tying WJBK (4.7 HH rating/17 HH share) and beating WXYZ (3.5 HH rating/13 HH share) at 6 a.m.

ClickOnDetroit.com is the No. 1 TV media website in Metro Detroit, according to the most recent comScore delivery (Sept/2018).

“This has been an amazingly strong month for our station,” said Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz. “In addition to great ratings results, ClickOnDetroit set a record with the highest number of unique visitors for the year with nearly 1.1 million users on Election Day."